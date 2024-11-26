Calls grow to preserve North Guwahati's rock-cut sculptures

Amingaon, Nov 26: Despite numerous requests from various sources, including the locals, the rock-cut sculptures of North Guwahati, which are lying scattered, are crying for proper attention.

Demanding adequate attention from the authorities concerned, a section of people said, “Such historically important sculptures deserve foolproof preservation without delay. If the authorities concerned fail to take immediate necessary steps, these structures of historical importance will vanish very soon.”

Meanwhile, sources in the Directorate of Archaeology, Assam informed The Assam Tribune that there are about 10 to 15 sculptures along the five-km stretch on the bank of Brahmaputra river.

Underscoring the urgency of adequate preservation measures and tapping the tourism potential to the hilt, sources said, “The sculptures are one of the major sources of tourist attraction. The tourists flow will increase once the Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge over the Brahmaputra becomes operational.”

The people in North Guwahati expect that once these rich heritage structures are tapped, local economy will thrive. Among the historic structures which are lying abandoned, rock-cut structures of Lord Ganesha are very common.

During a visit to the area, we found such a rock-cut sculpture of Ganesha in a hill there.

The sculpture is at the hill slope which needs immediate attention and care. It is besides the staircases that lead to Monikarneswar Devalaya, an archaeological site.

Referring to this rock-cut structure, Bibha Das, a local woman, insisted on the urgent need for its protection.

“Construction of walls around the sculptures is imperative to avoid any untoward incident,” she said, adding that fencing is of paramount importance, specially for children as it is at the hill slope.

When asked, sources in the Directorate of Archaeology said, “There are plans to safeguard these heritage structures to boost the tourism sector there.”

“Besides developing infrastructures like setting up of resting sheds and boundary walls, we will write to the State government for construction of the link roads and pathways. Besides signage, installation of proper boundary-demarcation signals is very much important to prevent encroachment,” sources added.

-By ANN Service