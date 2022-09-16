Businessman in Guwahati dies by suicide

Guwahati, Sep 16: A businessman in Guwahati died allegedly by shooting himself in the head with his pistol. The incident took place in Rukmini Village Star Crest Apartment.

The businessman identified as Dhruv Gogoi, happens to be the son of former minister Tilak Gogoi.

Although the reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, the Dispur police have started an investigation in this regard.

A team of CID is also expected to join the investigation.