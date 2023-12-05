Bursting of water pipe woes persist: Another leakage floods Guwahati Club area 

Guwahati, Dec 5: There seems to be no end to the recurring pipe burst incidents in the city, as another water pipe installed in Guwahati Club burst on Tuesday morning.

The water pipe installed by Railways burst at around 9.30 am in the morning and the concerned authorities were immediately informed about the matter, an on-duty traffic police official told The Assam Tribune.

Although the incident was reported at 9.30 am, water was seen spilling on the road inundating the nearby places until 10.30 am. Upon asking why it took an hour for the authorities to respond, the police official informed that work could be initiated after switching off the main line via which the water was flowing through the pipe.



Meanwhile, the Railway department officials present at the spot informed The Assam Tribune, “We arrived at the spot as soon as we can as the main line had to be turned off before initiating the repair works. The pipe was installed by Railways.”











