85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

Burmese supari worth Rs 50 lakh seized in Guwahati

By The Assam Tribune
Burmese supari worth Rs 50 lakh seized in Guwahati
X

AT Photo

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Sep 5: The Guwahati Railway Police along with Railway Protection Force on Monday seized huge quantity of Burmese supari at Guwahati Railway Station.

Around 31 sacks of Burmese supari were seized which were brought via train from Dimapur.

Meanwhile, the market value of the Burmese supari is around Rs. 50 lakh.

Further investigation is underway.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Burmese supari worth Rs 50 lakh seized in Guwahati

Guwahati, Sep 5: The Guwahati Railway Police along with Railway Protection Force on Monday seized huge quantity of Burmese supari at Guwahati Railway Station.

Around 31 sacks of Burmese supari were seized which were brought via train from Dimapur.

Meanwhile, the market value of the Burmese supari is around Rs. 50 lakh.

Further investigation is underway.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X