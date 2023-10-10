85 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Burmese supari, foreign cigarettes seized in Guwahati Railway Station

By The Assam Tribune
AT Photo

Guwahati, Oct 10: Huge quantity of Burmese supari and foreign cigarettes have been seized at Guwahati railway station on Tuesday.

As per sources, an operation led by Railway Police Officer Partha Kumar Roy was carried out at Rajdhani and Kamrup Express following which the consignments were seized.

Around 20 sacks of Burmese supari and 6 cartons of foreign cigarettes were seized from Rajdhani Express, while another 9 cartons of cigarettes were seized from Kamrup Express.

Although, police are yet to find details regarding the supplier, but further investigation on the matter is underway.

The Assam Tribune


