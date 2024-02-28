Budding cricketer dies in tragic road mishap in Guwahati

Guwahati, Feb 28: In a tragic incident, an upcoming talented cricketer lost his life in a road accident in Guwahati’s Lokhra on Tuesday.

According to initial information, the accident took place near Forest Gate in the Lokhra area, where the two-wheeler he was riding met with an accident. The deceased has been identified as Dipankar Rongpi.

Meanwhile, another youth, identified as Montu Das, who was also with him on the bike, sustained injuries in the accident. He was rushed to nearby Ayursundra Hospital in critical condition.



