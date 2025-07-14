BTC polls: Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah announces key strategy meet on July 17

Guwahati, July 14: With the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections slated for September, Assam’s Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah has announced that a key strategy meeting will be held on July 17 to chart the party’s roadmap for the polls.

Speaking at an inauguration ceremony in Fancy Bazar Botanical Garden on Monday, Minister Mallabaruah said several party workers are already on the ground, gathering public feedback.

“Once we receive reports from our workers, we will formulate our strategy in the July 17 meeting. Every step we take will reflect the expectations of the people,” Mallabaruah said.

He highlighted that the upcoming BTC elections will be held in a spirit of peace and harmony, and added that the party will move forward in line with guidance from party in-charges and public aspirations.

Turning his attention to the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, the minister reaffirmed the strength of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance.

“Our partnership with the BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) is strong and continuing. We are united and steady,” he said.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, he remarked, “Their alliances shift like the tides. There’s nothing more to say about them.”

Commenting on the ongoing eviction drives across the state, Mallabaruah said the government is clearing encroachments that have been pending since the tenures of former Congress leaders Gopinath Bordoloi and Bishnu Ram Medhi.

“These evictions are being carried out in the interest of indigenous Assamese people. No one has the right to encroach on forest land and build settlements,” he said, adding that the government remains committed to protecting the rights of the local population.

Earlier in May, the BJP announced it would contest all 40 seats in the Council polls independently.

Interestingly, all NDA allies will go solo as well, with the AGP eyeing around 10 seats.