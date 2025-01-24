Brutal murder in Mathgharia, nephew kills uncle in midnight quarrel

Guwahati, Jan 24: A man was brutally murdered by his nephew in Mathgharia under Noonmati police on Thursday night. The deceased, identified as 45-year-old Uday Roy Choudhury (commonly known as bapan), succumbed to his injuries after being struck with a machete and a heavy object.

According to local residents, the incident occurred around 2-2.30 am on Mathgharia's Sanghati path. it was reported that Uday and the accused, Raja Basumatary, had been drinking together since 9.30 pm. An argument between the two escalated, leading to Raja allegedly attacking Uday.

"There was a noise of quarrel outside. When I went out, I saw Bapan lying in a pool of blood and Raja standing beside him. My daughter immediately called the ambulance and police", a local resident shared.

The injured Uday was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) but was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Another resident recounted, "We initially ignored the commotion, thinking it was Uday creating a scene as usual. Later, we learned about the murder. Raja used a machete and other heavy objects to kill him. Both were drinking together the night and Raja also used to take drugs, although I am unsure if he was under the influence during the incident."

The Noonmati police acted swiftly, arresting the accused Raja Basumatary. Investigations revealed that the altercation between the two turned violent after an extended drinking session.