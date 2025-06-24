Bridge vs boat: Guwahati’s Brahmaputra commuters may get best of both worlds

The long-awaited Guwahati–North Guwahati bridge is inching closer to reality, with its grand inauguration expected between September and November. Once operational, the bridge promises to be a game-changer—cutting travel time drastically, reducing pollution, lowering accident rates, saving fuel, and improving average vehicle speeds across the Brahmaputra.

A file image of the new bridge on the Brahmaputra (AT Photo)

However, even as the concrete span rises, questions arise about the future of Guwahati’s age-old ferry system. These boats, which have served as lifelines for decades, are seasonal in nature—often suspended during floods or when river levels dip. Will the new bridge render them obsolete? Ferry operators, however, don’t think so.

Speaking from the Lachit ghat, many expressed cautious optimism. “The bridge will be helpful for emergency services, like people needing immediate medical assistance. However, we’re less likely to be badly affected by it, because those who rely on us will continue to do so,” said Kailash Chandra Rajbongshi, the ferry staff in-charge under the Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department.

Citing how the Pandu Port is still operational despite two Saraighat bridges, he added, “We might lose some passengers, but not all. For instance, even with two Saraighat bridges over the Brahmaputra River, the Pandu port is still operational. Likewise, our ghat is unlikely to be shut down.”

When inquired whether operations would continue if they run into losses, Rajbongshi added, “Our department falls under essential services, so we will have to run irrespective of losses or profits.”

Even with the coming of the bridge, many are hopeful that some ferry commuters won't cease to exist (AT Photo)

Echoing the sentiment, another official, requesting anonymity, said similar concerns had been raised when the Ro-Pax vessels were introduced, but they didn’t alter the existing situation.

“When the Ro-Pax vessels were launched here, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was asked whether ferry services would be discontinued. He clearly stated that they would continue to serve the people. The bridge is meant to ease travel, especially during emergencies. But since it connects at Gauripur, locals near the ghats will have to pay more and travel farther, while ferries charge only Rs 5 to 10. So, we don’t believe it will affect us significantly,” he said.

Tarun Nath, in-charge of ferry operations, added, “People pay just Rs 5 to cross the river, but they would need to spend at least Rs 30 to reach the same destination via the bridge. Also, residents of areas like Rangmahal won’t travel all the way to Gauripur and then take another public transport. It might be different for people with private vehicles.”

Passengers, meanwhile, welcomed the new bridge, especially for its time-saving potential. “The bridge will reduce traffic congestion, and travelling in ferries is risky these days. Services often get suspended due to weather conditions, so we have to rely on longer, alternative routes,” said a college student.

Ferry services are deemed as essential services according to IWT officials (AT Photo)

As the Guwahati–North Guwahati bridge nears completion, it marks progress without wiping out the past. While the new bridge will offer faster, year-round travel, ferries will likely remain useful for many locals.

Because for them, it’s not just transport—it’s tradition, livelihood, and daily convenience. In the days ahead, Guwahati may see both the bridge and ferries working side by side—one speeding over the Brahmaputra, while the other quietly gliding below it - each serving their purpose.