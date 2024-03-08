Breaking stereotypes: The women bus conductors of Guwahati

Guwahati, Mar 8: In an attempt to break stereotypes, the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) has taken a unique initiative to become one of the firsts in Guwahati to recruit 20 female conductors for their green buses setting an example of gender equality.

Sources in ASTC have informed that they have been receiving good earnings since the recruitment of the female conductors and also received positive feedback from the passengers as it is a one-of-a-kind initiative adopted by the corporation.

Speaking on the facilities, the sources informed that a three-day leave, including menstrual leave, is granted to the female conductors per month and all the facilities of a permanent government employee are provided.

Jayshree, a female conductor, while speaking to The Assam Tribune said, “I have been working as a conductor for approximately a month and my experience has been great so far. I have received good feedback from the passengers, however, I initially had to face hiccups regarding fares at times.”

Jayshree further informed that she is currently pursuing her bachelor’s degree from a college in Nalbari and is trying to manage both work and studies simultaneously. “After a certain age, we obviously have to come out from the shadows of our parents and start earning because it doesn’t feel right to ask for money from our family. I have received immense support from my family so far.”

Another female conductor, Rumi, informed that they are provided lunch money every day apart from other facilities. She said, “We are thankful for providing us with this initiative and have received immense support from the passengers. We are given various facilities including lunch money and leaves among others.”

On the other hand, the drivers of the green buses who are coordinating with the female conductors said that they didn't notice any difference between the male conductors and their female counterparts indicating the transformation should be treated as normal.

One of the drivers said, “The experience is good with the women conductors because they are also equally capable like the men. Work-wise I have not noticed any difference between them.”

Passengers have also praised this initiative with some termed it to be empowering. One college student said, “As a woman, I feel it is very empowering. The conductor is very warm and can understand that I might feel uncomfortable sitting on a seat where men are being seated so she asked me to sit on the other side.”

Speaking on the differences between male and female conductors, she said, “There are certain difficulties which we can’t express to male conductors. Overall it is a very influential initiative. This should have been adopted a little sooner but like it is said - better late than never.”

Another passenger said, “In this modern society, both girls and boys should be treated as equals. There is no such thing in today’s world that girls can’t do what boys can. I am very much satisfied with the initiative as this sets a strong example of gender equality and encourages other women of the state to come out and break the gender norms. I hope more such women are recruited in the future.”

Meanwhile, ASTC sources further revealed that businessman Sanjive Narain is also a part of the initiative.

When asked about this step, Narain said, “As of now we have recruited 20 female conductors out of which some of them are still undergoing training. If this initiative becomes successful, we will think about recruiting up to 40 women. It is still under trial to check how it will go in the long run because we feel that the behaviour of female conductors will be good with the public as earlier we received complaints from commuters about the misbehaviour of male conductors. And since, we feel that women are capable of handling such situations better, which is why we adopted this initiative.”

“All the required facilities including PF, ESIC, salary is being provided to them,” he added.



