Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival Wraps Up: Four Days of Cinema, Conversations, and Celebration

Guwahati Dec 23: The curtain fell on the 8th Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF), drawing to a close four days of cinematic immersion, stimulating conversations, and lively celebration of cinema on all fronts. From December 14th to 17th, the festival served as a vibrant platform for diverse narratives, emerging voices, and established figures of Indian cinema to share their creations and interact with each other.

A Feast of Films:

The festival showcased a carefully curated selection of films, captivating audiences with stories from across India and beyond. From emotionally stimulating and powerful documentaries and short films exploring the art and culture as well as the social realities of the region to thought-provoking independent features and heart-warming regional gems, the BVFF screen played host to a diverse forms of cinematic experiences.

From Pranab J Deka's Kooki (opening film, Hindi) to Nathalia Syam's Footprints on Water (closing film, English), the festival showcased a diverse collection of films which included - Kenny Basumatary's Jiya (Assamese), Shrutismriti Changkakoti's Before Spring (Assamese), Haobam Paban Kumar's Nine Hills One Valley (Tangkhul, Manipuri), Utpal Borpujari's Mask Art of Majuli (Assamese), Bobbeeta Sharma's Jnanada – Reflections of Light and Shade (Assamese), Arvind Prataps' Mariam (Hindi), Nyago Ete's Sangi-Gai (Nyishi), Shivam Singh Rajput's Ladakh 470 (Hindi), Manoj Shinde’s Valli (Marathi), Shivadhwaj Shetty’s Koramma (Tulu), Pranab Jyoti Sarmah’s Ojah – The Rhythm of Life (Assamese), Harshad Nalawade’s Follower (Marathi), Miransha Naik’s Vaat (Marathi), Pratik Moitro’s Hymns From the Forest (Nagamese), Ritika Chauhan’s Pehla Cycle (Hindi), and Satyajit Ray’s Joi Baba Felunath (Bengali).









Beyond the Screen:

Beyond the screenings, the festival buzzed with lively conversations and insightful interactions. Panel discussions delved into diverse themes, from exploring socio-political narratives in cinema to exploring the creativities of long format storytelling in web-series, from discussing strategies for marketing ofindependent cinematodecoding the blockbuster phenomenon, from deliberating the commercial potential of cinema in Assam tocrafting authentic narratives. Renowned figures of the film industry like Prakash Jha, Leena Yadav, Krishna D.K., Suman Kumar, Ronnie Lahiri, Sanjay Bhutiani, Adil Hussain, Jatin Bora, Barsha Rani Bishaya, Monjul Baruah, Shyam Bora, and Utpal Borpujari, graced the discussions, offering invaluable insights and inspiring stories.

Engaging Workshops and Masterclasses:

Aspiring filmmakers and cinephiles of the region of Northeast India had the opportunity to hone their skills and deepen their understanding of the craft of filmmaking through interactive workshops and masterclasses. From the basics of filmmaking and scriptwriting to the art of long format storytelling, the individual sessions by Dr. Milind Damle, Ketki Pandit, Krishna D.K., and Prakash Jha fostered an atmosphere of learning and exchange, nurturing the next generation of cinematic talent. Dr. Milind Damle led the ‘Introduction to Filmmaking’ workshop organized in collaborationwith the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, which allowed the participants to familiarize themselves with the various processes of filmmaking while Krishna D.K. shared insights about the art of crafting web-series. As Ketki Pandit focused on the journey of bringing thelived experience to screen, Prakash Jha unveiled the art of filmmaking and socio-political narratives.









A Platform for Regional Cinema:

The BVFF dedicated significant space to highlighting the vibrant film scene of the Northeast region. Local filmmakers showcased their works, sparking conversations about diverse perspectives and celebrating the unique stories of the region. The festival provided a much-needed platform for these voices to be heard and appreciated by a wider audience. The BVFF Short Film Competition was a special dedication for the upcoming filmmakers from the region to shine which was won by Ronald Hussain for his short film Neela Joota (Sneakers).

The other short films which were selected for screeningin the competition section include – Summer of Soul by Sanjib Gogoi, Graveyard of Dreams by Ploto Debbarma, Mau: The Spirit Dreams of Cheraw by Shilpika Bordoloi, Khetor by Rupam Jyoti Malakar, Kap Nam by Raktim Ranjan Basumatary, In My Golden Paddy Field by Adhiraj Buragohain, The Mountain Chef by Jacob Tripura, Chongpreng (The Melodic Bridge) by Jackson Debbarma, and Ki Dak Bym Thoh (The Unwritten Words) by Kyrshanborlin Wahlang.

Prime Pitch Takes Flight:

The 8th Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF) witnessed a historic first with the inaugural Amazon Prime Pitch session, drawing 47 diverse and thrilling submissions from across genres. Open to filmmakers crafting everything from short films to web series, Prime Pitch offered a golden gateway for regional voices to be heard. The carefully curated shortlist of 12, presented live at the festival, ranged from heart-wrenching romance dramas to edge-of-your-seat thrillers inspired by true events, proving the vibrant spectrum of storytelling talent hidden within the independent filmmakers. Beyond the competition, all participants received invaluable feedback and guidance, igniting a new era of collaboration and growth. BVFF and Amazon Prime Video stand united in their unwavering commitment to nurturing exceptional stories and propelling them onto the global stage, ensuring that the world witnesses the unparalleled cinematic voices woven in the heart of India and the Northeast.

A Vibrant Closing Ceremony:

The festival culminated in a glittering closing ceremony, celebrating the winners and recognizing the immense contribution of various filmmakers, actors, and technicians. The awards ceremony served as a fitting finale to four days of cinematic engagement, reaffirming the power of film to entertain, educate, and inspire.This year, BVFF also soared to new heights, surpassing its own brilliance. It wasn't just a celebration of regional cinema; this year, the festival opened its doors to the nation, hosting feature and documentary film competitions alongside its short film competition. Utpal Borpujari's documentary Mask Art of Majuli claimed the Best Documentary award, while Manoj Shinde emerged as the Best Director for his Marathi language film Valli. Meanwhile, Footprints of Water by Nathalia Syam etched its place as the Best Film of BVFF 2023. BVFF also celebrated the rich cultural heritage of the region. Evergreen Assamese actress, Ms. Mridula Baruah, received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, reminding us of the legacy that continues to inspire the present generations of filmmakers.

A Celebration of Talent, Collaboration, and Hope for the Future

The 8th Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival has successfully concluded, leaving behind a trail of captivating stories, impactful discussions, and renewed hope for the future of Indian cinema. The festival's commitment to showcasing diverse voices, fostering inclusivity, and sparking meaningful conversations has cemented its position as a vital force in the cultural landscape of the Northeast and beyond. BVFF sponsor Mr Padmanav Chakravarty, Executive Director at Dalmia Cements added, “We are proud to support the 8th edition of the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival celebrating the convergence of creativity and cinematic brilliance in the state. Dalmia Cement has a longstanding and meaningful association with the region and recognizes the vibrant tapestry of its rich cultural heritage. Our dedication to promoting arts and culture aligns seamlessly with the ethos of this esteemed festival. We extend a warm invitation to all to join us in this cinematic journey and witness the power of storytelling and celebrate the diverse and inspiring stories told through films.”

The celebration of talent and creativityat the 8th Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival owes to the unwavering efforts of its dedicated team. Festival Director, Tanushree Hazarika, a tireless champion of regional filmmaking talents and cinema, steered the festival through its challenges and triumphs, ensuring its continued growth and impact. She was supported by the organizing team members, which includes Pallavi Chumki Barua, Advocate-on-record Supreme Court of India, award winning film producer, social activist and also the Programming Head of BVFF, Samujjal Kashyap, National Award winning filmmaker and the Technical Head of BVFF, Karma Paljor, senior journalist and editor in chief, East Mojo,and Bjorn Deniese, Director, Tattva Creations Private Limited and Managing Director, Mayfair Elixir.