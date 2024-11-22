Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival to be hosted from Dec 5-8

Guwahati, Nov. 22: The 9th edition of the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF) will be held in the city from December 5 to 8, the organisers said on Thursday.

The festival, which will take place at Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio in Kahilipara in Guwahati, will showcase dozens of feature films, documentaries, and short films from the over 220 entries received, Festival Director Tanushree Hazarika said at a press conference.

"Our mission is to promote cinema that resonates, connects diverse talents, and showcases the rich culture and landscapes of Northeast India," she added. Special screenings will include Mithya (Kannada) by Sumanth Bhat, Zende: The Supercop by Tushar Haware, Chashma by Nitin Baid, Angammal (Tamil) by Vipin Radhakrishnan and Boong by Lakshmipriya Devi.

Hazarika said the festival will be attended by renowned industry figures such as Tigmanshu Dhulia, known for “Paan Singh Tomar” and “Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster,” and Sandeep Modi, the director of “The Night Manager” and “Aarya.”

Notably, the 8th edition of the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF), also held in Jyoti Chitraban, was held from December 14 to 17.

The 8th edition was conducted after a three-year hiatus, following the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2023, the film festival received more than 200 film submissions, of which about 120 originated from the Northeast.

- With inputs from PTI