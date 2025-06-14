Borsola beel in peril: Once a flood buffer, now a cesspool in need of rescue

In the midst of Guwahati’s bustling Chatribari, tucked behind the din of traffic and overshadowed by rising concrete structures, lies a fading natural relic — Borsola Beel. Once a vibrant wetland that echoed with the calls of migratory birds and teemed with aquatic life, it now suffocates under layers of filth, sewage, encroachment, and bureaucratic neglect.

Spread over 25 acres and located just 750 metres southwest of the Guwahati Railway Station, Borsola is bordered by Chatribari, Rehabari, and Paltan Bazar. But this is no ordinary stagnant pond — it is a crucial part of the Bharalu River system. Historically, Borsola served as a monsoon reservoir, absorbing stormwater runoff and shielding the city from urban flooding.

Linked to major drainage channels such as Chandmari and Rehabari, Borsola plays a key role in filtering waste and rainwater before it reaches the Bharalu, and eventually, the Brahmaputra. Ironically, this very function has become its curse — the wetland’s ecological service has turned it into a dumping ground.









Historically, the Borsola Beel acted as a monsoon reservoir, absorbing stormwater runoff (AT Photo)

A wetland turned dump yard

Years of untreated sewage, plastic waste, and sedimentation have turned Borsola Beel into a cesspool. Scientific studies report critically high levels of Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD), Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD), and Total Suspended Solids (TSS)—clear indicators of a water body on life support.

“The current state of Borsola Beel is truly disheartening. Once a haven for birds and aquatic life, it’s now a garbage pit. With proper care, this could easily surpass Dighalipukhuri as a tourist destination, considering it spans a much larger area,” said Ajit Deka, a resident of Rehabari.

Currently, the beel is severely polluted, with waste dumped indiscriminately in and around it. On the eastern side near Paltan Bazar, garbage funnelled through underground pipes from various parts of the city has formed a thick layer of sludge. This accumulation has steadily lowered the water level and gradually raised the ground level in that section.

Worsening the crisis is rampant encroachment. Portions of the beel—particularly near Paltan Bazar—have become unofficial dumping grounds, where silt and solid waste have raised land levels and paved the way for illegal construction.

“Wetlands are irreplaceable. Once you fill them, you don’t just lose water—you lose biodiversity, climate resilience, and a piece of community heritage,” Rijusmita Bora, an ecologist told The Assam Tribune.

Another pressing issue is the unchecked spread of water hyacinth. The invasive plant frequently blankets large stretches of the beel, choking its ecological function. Cleanup drives are conducted only twice a year, with no long-term restoration plan in place.

“Cleanup is done sporadically, but beyond that, it doesn’t fall under our ambit,” admitted a Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) official.

Crime & neglect

As pollution worsens, the beel has also turned into a hotspot for illicit activity. Residents report drug dealings and assaults after dark. “It’s become a no-go zone; you don’t walk past Borsola Beel after sunset,” says Priya Talukdar, a college student.

In one recent case, an unidentified dead body was found near the wetland. Locals blame this dangerous transformation on the complete neglect of the area.

“Just a few weeks ago, an unidentified dead body was found near the beel, you can imagine the rest. We believe such incidents happen because of the area’s neglect, which has turned it into a hotspot for crime,” said Surajit Tarafdar, a resident of Chatribari.









Crimes and illicit activity are also reported from the area around the Borsola beel by local residents (AT Photo)

Smart city dreams, bureaucratic delays

Borsola Beel was once selected as a flagship project under the Guwahati Smart City Mission. With an initial allocation of ₹80 crore—later revised to ₹120 crore—the plans included a 2 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP), walkways, and ecological restoration.

Progress was steady until 2024, with 65% of the STP completed. But then came funding bottlenecks, administrative delays, and eventually, the shelving of the project. Responsibility was handed over to the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), but momentum was lost.

The GMDA later announced new initiatives focused on ecological restoration, infrastructure, and improving public access. Whether these plans will materialise remains uncertain.

“We’ve completed the trial run of the new Upflow Anaerobic Sludge Blanket (UASB) STP upstream of the beel. We’ve also taken up a ₹86.58 lakh project for desiltation and removal of water hyacinth and floating garbage for 2024–25,” said a GMDA official.

She added that major bio-restoration and clean-up projects are underway, but “the timeline is yet to be finalised”.













Guwahati's wetlands are natural sponges, carbon sinks, and the city's lungs (AT Photo)

Guwahati’s wetlands—Borsola, Silsako, Deepor Beel—are not just marshlands. They are natural sponges, carbon sinks, and the city’s lungs. They regulate temperature, mitigate floods, store rainwater, and support biodiversity.

As Guwahati races toward rapid urbanisation, Borsola Beel stands as a stark reminder of what’s being lost. If the city truly wants to be “smart”, it must listen—to its people, its ecosystems, and its wounded waters. Only then can Borsola Beel shift from being a cautionary tale to a symbol of renewal. Until then, can you hear the quiet cacophony of a beel dying?