Border flare up: Meghalaya locals, Assam forest officials clash in Garbhanga Reserve

Guwahati, July 31: Tensions flared along the Assam-Meghalaya border on Wednesday as a violent clash broke out between Meghalaya locals and officials of the Assam Forest Department in Garbhanga Reserve Forest area, located in Guwahati’s Gorchuk locality.

According to forest officials, the violence began when they attempted to stop a meeting allegedly organised by the Meghalaya administration—including the Councilor Executive Member (CEM) and local residents—within the Garbhanga forest region, which is claimed by Assam.

“We received information about a scheduled meeting in Sangma Nagar. Council members from Meghalaya arrived for it. When we asked for official documents or permission, they couldn’t produce any, so we sent them back,” said Sangeeta Rani Singha, Forest Ranger.

The situation escalated after news spread that the Meghalaya council members had been turned away.

A group of people, allegedly from Meghalaya, later chased and attacked officials from the Lokhora Regional Forest Office.

One individual, identified as Nareshwar Timung and believed to be a local organiser of the meeting, was detained by the Forest Department for questioning.

He was taken to the Lokhora office, where the situation further deteriorated.

“When we brought Timung in, his family arrived. Around 15–20 people gathered outside, and four to five forced their way inside. Suddenly, his wife called out to the others and assaulted one of our staff members. A scuffle broke out,” Singha said.

An FIR has since been filed at Gorchuk Police Station.

The incident has cast a shadow over the ongoing border resolution efforts between the two north-eastern states.

Earlier this year, both Chief Ministers—Himanta Biswa Sarma of Assam and Conrad Sangma of Meghalaya—had announced plans to install border pillars in five disputed areas by August 15.

Sarma had also confirmed the erection of the first such pillar, though the location was not disclosed.

Talks on the sixth area, Pilingkata, remain stalled due to differing interpretations by the two states. The remaining six of the 12 contested sites are also yet to be resolved, with no fixed timeline for a final settlement.

In March 2022, the two states signed the first MoU in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, resolving disputes in six areas.

Of the 36.79 sq km of land covered under the first phase, Assam received 18.46 sq km and Meghalaya 18.33 sq km.