Boragaon Tragedy: Father succumbs to injuries, 4 miscreants held

Guwahati, Dec 28: Following the recovery of the dead body of a minor girl in Guwahati's Boragaon area, it has come to light that some miscreants attacked the girl at her residence, which led to her tragic death.

Furthermore, the girl’s father, Banajit Das, also sustained grievous injuries during the attack at their residence.



It may be mentioned that Banajit was admitted to Excel Care Hospital in Guwahati, but he was later shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital late at night, where he underwent brain surgery. But unfortunately, he breathed his last at 10:10 a.m. on Thursday due to a cardiac arrest.



Meanwhile, the Garchuk police, who are investigating the matter, have arrested four individuals in connection with the matter.

