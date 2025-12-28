Books on state icons in other languages boost national unity: Sonowal

Guwahati, Dec 28: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, on Sunday, underscored the role of literature in strengthening cultural dialogue.

Releasing a Hindi book on Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika titled, Bhupen da ka surila safar (Bhupen Da’s Melodious Journey), Sonowal said books that document the contributions of icons from one state in the languages of other regions, help foster deeper emotional and intellectual connections across India.

“Bhupen da’s music emerged from deep human sensitivity, social concern and an unwavering commitment to harmony and national unity. This Hindi-language work will serve as an important bridge, introducing the rich cultural legacy of the Northeast to the Hindi-speaking heartland of the country,” Sonowal said.

The former Assam chief minister noted that such literary initiatives play a crucial role in strengthening cultural dialogue and building emotional and intellectual connectivity between the Northeast and the rest of the country.

He added that the book would help younger generations understand and appreciate Hazarika’s thoughts, ideals and timeless artistic vision.

The 184-page book has been authored by Guwahati-based journalist Azhar Alam and published by the Assam Rashtra Bhasha Prachar Samiti.

It traces the life, creative genius and enduring legacy of Bhupen Hazarika, widely regarded as one of India’s most influential cultural figures.

The release comes amid the year-long birth centenary celebrations of Bhupen Hazarika, which began on September 8, marking a nationwide effort to honour the maestro’s lasting contribution to music, literature and social thought.

