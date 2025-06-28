Books, brews & backdrops: Inside Guwahati’s café-driven youth Renaissance

Guwahati may not have Kolkata’s iconic coffee house culture—but it has always had its own version - the local adda around a humble tea stall.

In recent years, though, that familiar tradition has taken on a swankier form with the rise of chic cafés and "Instagrammable" corners. Today, the city’s youth are more likely to gather over lattes and laptops than lean over steaming saah kaap discussing poetry or politics.

The shift signals more than just a lifestyle trend—it marks a cultural transformation in how young people connect, create, and consume ideas.

Guwahati’s café scene has flourished in the past few years, with urban spaces popping up across the city, each flaunting its own aesthetic, theme, and tribe.

From music cafés that host live gigs to minimalist coffee shops with quiet nooks for freelancers and students, these new-age haunts have become the go-to hubs for Gen Z and millennials alike.

But mind you, these places have become much more than just food joints. They’re now hubs for networking, Instagram reels, start-up brainstorming sessions, and curated weekend events.

With free Wi-Fi, cosy ambience, and thoughtfully designed interiors, cafés are serving up a slice of modern lifestyle that many young people find aspirational.

“Cafés are where everything happens now—work, catch-ups, even dates. They feel more alive than libraries. There’s music in the background, people brainstorming ideas, someone reading a book in the corner, and others filming content for social media. It’s like a creative ecosystem. Libraries feel too silent and formal now, while cafés offer that sweet balance of comfort and energy,” said Shayan Paul, 22, a freelance graphic designer.

Echoing similar sentiments, Bitupon Baruah, a student, finds the vibe of cafés more energetic and creatively stimulating.

“I don’t come for the coffee—I come for the vibe. It’s where I feel most creative. The ambience, the playlists, the art on the walls—it all inspires me. I bring my journal or laptop, plug in my headphones, and just get into the zone,” said Baruah.









Bibliophilia Cafe in Guwahati





The hybrid hope: Books & brews

Let’s face it—libraries, once the cornerstone of youth literary culture, are slowly fading from popularity. In response, and to tap into the city’s booming café culture, some bookstore owners have reimagined their spaces with a café twist, hoping to draw in more footfall and revive the reading habit.

While several such spots have emerged across Guwahati—Verandah – A Book Café and Piquant, to name a few—some are attempting to blend literature with lifestyle, offering readers the chance to sip a cappuccino while flipping through their favourite novels.

“I first started the space as a lending library around 2011–12, but not many people showed interest when it was labelled a library. Only a few would visit—and most of them were older. So in 2020, we decided to convert it into a café as well,” shared Hussain, owner of Bibliophilia Cafe.

When asked whether the transformation had succeeded in attracting the city’s book lovers, Hussain responded with quiet disappointment.

“I did expect people to come and read books here, but I haven’t really seen that happen. Many young visitors just click a few pictures for social media and leave,” he said.

Hussain added that the café stocks expensive and rare books, specifically so that students who may not otherwise afford them can still access and enjoy reading in a welcoming environment.

“People do come to the café, but not as many as we had hoped. We see visitors from both older and younger generations. Still, quite a few just stop by, snap a few photos, and head out without ever touching a book,” he said.









Some bookstore owners have reimagined their spaces with a café twist, hoping to draw in more footfall.





What does this shift mean?

Guwahati’s evolving youth culture reflects a broader narrative—one of modernisation, digital influence, and the redefinition of community spaces. The café boom symbolises creativity, independence, and aspiration, while the fading prominence of reading rooms underscores the urgent need to reimagine how literature can remain relevant to the next generation.

“Young people should focus on strengthening the roots of Assamese culture. We need to encourage literature and the arts—support more writers, inspire creativity, and nurture talents who can follow in the footsteps of greats like Lakshminath Bezbarua. Cafés or not, our connection with literature must not be lost,” said Raj Saikia, a Guwahati resident.

Saikia believes that the growing café culture is a trend spiraling out of control among the youth.

"Cafés are gradually replacing traditional public spaces, as parks no longer feel 'cool' enough for the younger generation to hang out or socialise—unlike in earlier times. However, I believe it’s a trend that seems to have drifted off course. Sure, many cafés now stock books, but let’s be honest—most of them are just decorative. Seldom do people actually read them," said Saikia.

He argues that this shift isn’t rooted in our cultural fabric. "It’s a Western influence, and while it’s natural to be drawn to global trends, we rarely pause to ask whether they truly suit our way of life," he says.

Saikia’s words strike a chord at a time when cultural continuity faces growing challenges amid rapid digital change. While cafés capture the dynamic, expressive spirit of today’s youth, they also signal a subtle drift away from traditional literary spaces that once thrived as centres of intellectual exchange in the city.

As Guwahati embraces global trends and digital lifestyles, the road ahead lies in striking a thoughtful balance—one that honours the city’s literary legacy while harnessing the creative energy of its present.











