Bomb Threat: Diganta Barah asks people not to panic; MP Ajit Bhuyan slams govt

Guwahati, August 16: Following the recovery of two more bomb-like objects, Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah informed on Friday that the security forces received intel of bombs planted in four locations instead of eight.

Speaking to the media personnel, Barah said, “We received intel input of bombs planted in four locations in the city instead of eight that were claimed by the banned outfit. No bombs have been planted in the remaining four locations.”

He informed that the bomb-like objects recovered from the four locations do not have triggering mechanisms, however, the experts are currently examining the objects to get further information on the extent of the damage they could cause.

Barah assured that the objects recovered are unlikely to explode and asked the public not to panic.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan came down heavily on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding the recent threat to the safety of people in the state on Independence Day.

Speaking to the media on the bomb threat by the proscribed group United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), Bhuyan slammed the state government for neglecting the armed protest warning of the banned outfit given via a video.

“Paresh Baruah warned through a video of an armed protest in the state on Independence Day, but the state government didn’t take any action on this. Now, the police personnel are hyperactive to recover the bombs,” Bhuyan said.

Bhuyan pressed the concern over the bombs that are yet to be recovered.

“The safety of the general public in Assam is in danger, but the security of the CM’s family has been beefed up. Sarma’s wife moves around with escorts,” the MP said.

He demanded Himanta Biswa Sarma to resign from the home department.

The security forces have recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) near Gandhi Mandap area and three bomb-like objects from Dispur, near the Office of the Controller of Defence Accounts (CDA) in Satgaon and Pan Bazar, during the two days of their continuous search operations.