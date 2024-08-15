Bomb-like materials found in 2 Guwahati locations; no detonators: Police Commissioner

Guwahati, August 15: Amid an intense state-wide search for explosives on Thursday, Guwahati Commissioner of Police, Diganta Barah, confirmed the recovery of bomb-like materials from two locations in the city.

The discovery comes in the wake of a bomb threat issued by the proscribed United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), putting the state and city on high alert.

In a press briefing, Commissioner Barah revealed that police teams had successfully recovered suspicious items near Prag Continental Hotel in Panbazar and from a BSNL switchboard on the road to Gandhi Mandap.

"The materials, packed in polythene, include circuits, but the detonating mechanisms or triggers are missing," Barah explained.

Additionally, security forces found what appeared to be "explosives-like" materials at the two sites, with bomb experts now working to identify the substances.

However, searches in six other locations mentioned in ULFA-I's press release did not yield any further discoveries, the Commissioner further added.

Echoing Barah’s statements, Director General of Police GP Singh said that while the recovered items lacked ignition devices, they did contain circuits and batteries.

“These articles do not have ignition device inside through some circuits and batteries are seen. The substance inside is being sent for forensic/chemical examination. Similar articles have been seen at Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Nalbari & Nagaon which have been safely disposed. In this connection, appropriate lawful investigation has been initiated," Singh posted on a micro-blogging platform.

Reacting to the recoveries, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged ULFA-I not to disrupt the “investment-friendly atmosphere” of the state, particularly at a time when Assam is attracting significant investments, including the semiconductor industry brought in by Tata.

“After a long time, Assam is witnessing progress with industries like Tata's semiconductor project coming in. We have about 14 lakh unemployed youth. If industries stop coming here, they will be forced to leave the state for work. I want to appeal to Paresh Baruah not to disrupt the investment-friendly climate in Assam," Sarma said, addressing the media.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Assam unit president Ripun Bora slammed the government for what he described as a “serious security lapse”.

“The finding of bombs at more than 19 locations across Assam is a complete failure of the Home Department of @mygovassam & a serious threat to the lives of common people. This is a serious security lapse, that too at a time when the nation is celebrating its independence. @himantabiswa should focus on his own state instead of interfering in non-BJP ruled states," Bora posted on a micro-blogging website.

As the investigation continues, the city remains under tight security, with extensive searches being carried out to ensure public safety.