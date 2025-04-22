Bomb hoax disrupts Gauhati High Court proceedings, police launch probe

Guwahati, April 22: Daily proceedings at the Gauhati High Court were disrupted on Tuesday afternoon after an email containing a bomb threat sent panic across the premises, prompting a full-scale security response.

The threat was reportedly emailed to the Registrar's personal Gmail account, following which police teams and a bomb disposal squad swiftly arrived on-site to secure the area and conduct a thorough search.

After an intensive sweep of the court complex, no suspicious items were found. Authorities later confirmed the threat to be a hoax.

“It was a hoax. While an email was indeed received, its contents were found to be false. Police teams are on-site and have thoroughly searched the premises,” a senior police official told The Assam Tribune, requesting anonymity.

Attempts to reach the Registrar for a comment were unsuccessful, as he declined to speak on the matter.

This incident marks the second bomb threat hoax reported in Guwahati this year.

On Republic Day, January 26, a similar wave of panic was triggered by reports of explosives planted at multiple locations across the city—also later declared false.

The incident also comes in the wake of a nationwide rise in bomb threat hoaxes.

Just a day earlier, on April 21, bomb threats were reported at several Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) offices in Delhi’s Kapashera, Dwarka, and Najafgarh. Those too, were ultimately dismissed as hoaxes.

Meanwhile, security forces in Guwahati are yet to identify the sender of Tuesday’s email, and an investigation is currently underway.