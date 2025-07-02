Body of woman found in locked room in Guwahati; murder probe underway

Guwahati, July 2: A woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances inside a locked room in Guwahati’s Kharghuli locality on Wednesday morning, triggering concerns of foul play.

The deceased has been identified as 72-year-old Bandana Das. Her body was discovered around 7:30 am in a residential building, prompting police to immediately cordon off the area for investigation.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, a Latasil Police official confirmed that it is a case of murder. “The body was found today at around 7:30 am or so, and it is a confirmed case of murder. We are investigating the case, and further details will be provided,” the official said.

Police have detained the caretaker, identified as Ratul Das, and begun questioning him in connection with the incident.

Forensic teams are currently conducting a detailed examination of the crime scene.

An autopsy will be carried out to establish the exact cause and time of death. Locals in the area have demanded a thorough investigation, especially given the nature of the discovery — a lifeless body found in a locked room.

Police have assured that all possible angles are being probed, and further information will be released as the investigation progresses.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.