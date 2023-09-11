Body found lying near rail-line in Guwahati

Guwahati, Sept 11: In a tragic incident, a body of a man was found lying near the rail-line in Jalukbari area of Guwahati on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Lalchand Ali who hailed from Dhubri. He was working as a hawker and resided in Jalukbari area.

Following the incident, a team of Government Railway Police Force (GRP) arrived at the scene and sent the body for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the cause of the death is yet to be ascertained.

A few days ago, a college lecturer was alleged killed after he came under a train in Tetelia area of the city. The deceased Safiqul was employed at a private college in Jalukbari.