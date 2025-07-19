BJP's two-day 'Chintan Baithak' kicks off in Sonapur to chart 2026 poll strategy

Sonapur, July 19: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has kicked off a two-day "Chintan Baithak" at a resort in Sonapur with a sharp focus on organisational strategy and grassroots governance ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, on Saturday.

The crucial brainstorming session is expected to see participation of around 51 ministers, MLAs, and senior party leaders, including Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The internal meeting, which is held every three to four months, aims to review developmental progress, assess performance of public representatives, and outline a roadmap for the next elections.

The emphasis this time, leaders said, is on 100% implementation of flagship schemes and strict adherence to party discipline.

Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal, speaking to the press from Sonapur, exuded confidence about the BJP’s prospects in the next elections.

“The people of Assam have seen the development brought about by this government, be it land rights through Basundhara or girl child development via Nijut Moina scheme. We’re confident of winning 2026 by a large margin. Congress won’t be in the picture,” Singhal asserted.

He added that the current meet will strategise on ways to overcome local challenges and further strengthen the party’s reach.

Earlier, on Friday, speaking after a separate session held earlier at Vajpayee Bhavan, BJP National Secretary Dilip Saikia made it clear that tickets for the 2026 Assembly polls will not be handed out arbitrarily.

“Only those who work diligently and win people’s trust will be considered for party tickets,” Saikia said.

“We’ll rely on detailed survey reports to assess performance. No one should join BJP in the hope of simply getting a ticket. Commitment to party ideology and visible work on the ground will be the criteria", Saikia added.

He also urged elected representatives to focus on proper implementation of government schemes.

“Our goal is to ensure 100% execution of welfare programmes in the next four months. If any MLA or worker is found creating hurdles or neglecting their duties, they will face consequences,” he warned.

Chief Minister Sarma, addressing a gathering of MPs and MLAs on Friday, reinforced BJP’s commitment to "Antyodaya" — uplifting the last person in the queue.

He directed MPs and MLAs to ensure that all beneficiaries receive the full benefits of schemes like Orunodoi, Basundhara, and Nijut Moina.

The Chief Minister also reviewed progress on the government’s other schemes and asked party functionaries to be more connected with the public.

The BJP’s back-to-back meetings, first at Vajpayee Bhavan and now in Sonapur, signals an intense phase of political season in Assam.