BJP to Launch ‘Moiu Zubeen, Amiu Zubeen’ Campaign for Fast-Track Justice

Guwahati, Oct 17: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch a state-wide campaign titled “Moiu Zubeen, Amiu Zubeen” (I am also Zubeen, We are also Zubeen) from October 23, calling for a fast-tracked probe into the death of singer-composer Zubeen Garg and steps to preserve his legacy for future generations.

The 52-year-old music icon passed away while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19, where he had gone to attend the 4th North East India Festival. The Assam Police’s CID has formed a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case, with a delegation set to visit Singapore next week. So far, seven individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, including festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen’s manager Siddhartha Sharma, his cousin and police officer Sandipan, two band members, and two personal security officers.

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, CM Sarma said, “The charge-sheet will be submitted in court. Sometimes, lawyers seek more time, which delays justice. People want justice soon.” He added that the BJP’s campaign will advocate for the establishment of a fast-track court, appointment of a special public prosecutor, and submission of a watertight charge-sheet to ensure justice without delay.

The “Moiu Zubeen, Amiu Zubeen” campaign will also include a 10-point agenda focused on celebrating and sustaining the late artist’s legacy. Plans include installing statues of Zubeen Garg, establishing two music schools — one each in the names of Zubeen Garg and Bhupen Hazarika — in every Assembly constituency represented by the BJP, and planting Nahor tree saplings, Zubeen’s favourite, across the state.

Expressing concern over misinformation circulating online, Sarma condemned the spread of fake content, including fabricated post-mortem reports and false claims that those arrested were enjoying special privileges in custody.

“Zubeen’s ideals have been sidelined amid negativity. The BJP aims to unite people for expedited justice, punishment of the guilty, and preservation of Zubeen’s legacy for generations to come,” the Chief Minister stated.

