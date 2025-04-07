BJP slams Congress over Waqf land ‘loot’, mulls exposing list of encroachers

Guwahati, Apr 7: The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced that it is considering releasing a list of illegal occupants of Waqf land, vowing to expose alleged encroachers linked to the Congress.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, the party accused the Grand Old Party of large-scale mismanagement and encroachment of Waqf properties during its rule.

The announcement came during a press meet at the BJP headquarters in Guwahati, where party leaders addressed the media following the President’s assent to the Waqf Bill, which has now become law.

“The list of Congress leaders who have encroached upon Waqf land is long. Earlier, the revenue from these properties was barely ₹70,000. Under BJP governance, it has increased to ₹2.56 crore. This was possible even in the absence of a Waqf committee, as government officials stepped in to manage the assets,” said BJP leader Mominul Awal.

Awal also alleged that several Congress leaders had "secretly occupied" Waqf lands for years through "backdoor methods".

Training guns at the Congress, the Saffron party further said that while the Congress continued its “appeasement politics”, it failed to safeguard the assets of the minority community.

“During Congress rule, Waqf properties were reportedly looted on a large scale. Gaurav Gogoi, former MP from Kaliabor, is now raising concerns about minority rights in Parliament—but what did he do for them during his tenure?” asked Zafreen Mehjabin, BJP’s National in-charge of Policy and Research.

Mehjabin further claimed that awareness around Waqf properties in Assam had only grown under the BJP.

“Most people, especially minorities, weren’t even aware of the existence or importance of Waqf properties. It is only after the BJP came to power that this issue gained prominence,” she said.

Meanwhile, the newly passed Waqf Act has sparked protests across the country, including in Assam. On Monday, demonstrators gathered in Guwahati’s Chachal area, demanding the immediate repeal of the law. Carrying placards, protesters accused the BJP-led government of targeting the Muslim community.

“This is nothing but a direct attack on our community. The government has no right to interfere with Waqf properties, which belong to Muslims,” said a protester.

Protesters warned of larger demonstrations in the national capital if their demands are not met.

As tensions rise, the BJP’s aggressive stance and the growing protests signal that the Waqf legislation could become a significant flashpoint in the state’s political landscape ahead of upcoming elections.