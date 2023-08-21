BJP-RSS may incite Haryana like violence in Assam to win polls: AIUDF MLA

Guwahati, August 21: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) general secretary, Aminul Islam on Monday claimed that the Modi wave has finished in the country and the "BJP can incite violence in Assam like Haryana's Nuh to gain votes in the 2024 general election".

“The BJP and RSS will do anything to garner public support ahead of the 2024 general elections. Clashes like in Haryana are likely to happen in Assam, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.” Islam told IANS.

“Five states are approaching Assembly elections. The Modi wave is over as the Prime Minister has not maintained many of his promises.”

The opposition leader asserted that the skyrocketing prices of necessary commodities, lack of jobs, made people unhappy with Modi and the BJP-led Central government.

“The general public are feeling that they have been betrayed by the false promises of the saffron party. This time they would not vote for them,” he added.

Islam, who is an MLA from the Mankachar Assembly seat in lower Assam, also warned that the BJP and RSS may invoke people in communal clashes to cover up their failure and to win elections in 2024.