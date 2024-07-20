BJP resorts to communal politics: Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati, July 20: On Saturday morning during a press conference Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, “The 2024 Lok Sabha election has left BJP unable to digest the moral loss across the country. This restlessness has led the party to resort to their old communal politics in every state.”

Gogoi highlighted that in Assam the BJP is politicizing certain communities to spread their agenda.

“In Uttar Pradesh an order has come to display names of shop owners during Kanwar Yatra, similarly in Assam, politics are being done over the population of the section of the society. The upcoming generation does not want communal politics. BJP should learn their lesson from their defeat in the UP”, said Gogoi.

Gogoi’s response comes after a day of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s speech at an event earlier on July 19. On Friday evening CM Sarma claimed that the Muslim population in the state is growing by about 30 percent every year and is projected to become the majority by 2051. During a press conference, he stated that Muslims now constitute 40 percent of Assam’s population according to “statistical sampling”.

“Rahul Gandhi holds an influence among certain demographics in India particularly among the Muslim population”, said Sarma.

“The Muslim population should be addressed by Rahul Gandhi regarding any issue in the state since the people listen to him than Sarma himself”, he further added.