BJP reluctant to remove Biren Singh as he may reveal ‘dark secrets’: Congress

Guwahati, Nov 19: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of hesitating to remove Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, claiming that the BJP is afraid he may hold “dark secrets” that explain his continued tenure despite the ongoing law and order crisis in the state.

Senior Congress leader Abdul Khaleque, speaking at a candlelight rally in Dighalipukhuri on Tuesday, criticised the BJP and Chief Minister Biren Singh's leadership.

"For the past one and a half years, Manipur has been burning. None of the ethnic groups, including Meitei, Kuki, and others, have confidence in Biren Singh, yet he remains the chief minister. The BJP, along with the public, wants him removed, but Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are unwilling to take action. Why? Because Biren Singh knows some dark secrets, and they are afraid of what might come to light," Khaleque said.

The Congress leader also took a swipe at the Prime Minister’s handling of the Manipur issue, pointing out that while the Modi had visited several foreign countries, he had not found time to address the unrest in Manipur.

"He didn’t say a word about the Manipur issue until a no-confidence motion was raised in the Lok Sabha last year, and even then, his remarks lasted only 30 seconds," Khaleque added.

Ripun Bora, another senior Congress leader, also criticised the Prime Minister for failing to visit Manipur despite the ongoing violence and instability.

"Houses of MLAs have been attacked and vandalised, and the law and order situation remains unstable. Yet, PM Modi has not intervened or removed Biren Singh from office. This is highly suspicious," Bora said.

Bora went on to question the Prime Minister, asking whether he considers Manipur to be part of India, given his prolonged absence from the state. "It has been burning for a year and a half, yet the government remains silent. This is both condemnable and shameful," he added.

The Congress party also raised concerns that the ethnic conflict in Manipur, if not addressed promptly, could spread to other northeastern states, further escalating tensions in the region.