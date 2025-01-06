BJP leader dies in Maligaon; police investigate amid foul play suspicions

Guwahati, Jan 6: The president of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Jalukbari Mandal, Kamal Dey, was found dead under mysterious circumstances early Monday morning in the Maligaon area of Guwahati.

According to reports, Dey was discovered with head injuries by a passerby during their morning walk. He was immediately rushed to Swagat Super Speciality Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, hospital sources told The Assam Tribune. The body has been sent to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for a post-mortem examination.

Police Commissioner stated, "It's about 15 minutes of events in the night. Preliminary findings suggest that Mr. Dey hit a speed breaker and fell at around 2:47 am. However, we are thoroughly reviewing all available CCTV footage from the area. While it appears to be an accident, we are investigating from all possible angles. The CID and forensic teams are actively involved, and the investigation is well underway. We have visited the site, and I will provide a confirmed update once we have the information.”

Despite initial assessments pointing towards an accident, local residents and party members suspect foul play. Authorities have not ruled out any possibilities and are conducting a thorough investigation.

"He was late returning home yesterday, as he had been busy making arrangements for the BJP local committee's picnic on Sunday, January 12. Kamal Dey and I were both involved with the several committee-welfare work. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, as the investigation is ongoing", a local resident stated.