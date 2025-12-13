BJP hails SIT chargesheet, Opposition raises doubts over Zubeen Garg death probe

Guwahati, Dec 13: The ruling BJP on Friday welcomed the chargesheet filed by the Assam police Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the death of heartthrob Zubeen Garg, while major Opposition parties raised serious reservations over the investigation process.

State BJP spokesperson Jayanta Kumar Goswami said that following Garg’s “tragic and unexpected death” on September 19, a murder case was registered and a SIT was constituted by the Home Department for a thorough probe. He said a 12,000-page chargesheet has now been filed in CID Case No. 18/2025.

Goswami said the filing of the chargesheet reflected the government’s accountability and paved the way for “ensuring the strictest punishment” for the accused through the court. He added that permission was obtained from the Central government under Section 208 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to investigate the incident that occurred in Singapore.

According to Goswami, the investigation team travelled to Singapore and, with the cooperation of the Singapore Police, collected evidence related to the case. He said the chargesheet was filed within 83 days, which has prevented the accused from “easily obtaining bail” and opened the door for speedy judicial proceedings.

He said the case was initially registered under Sections 61, 105 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and that the court later added the murder charge under Section 103 based on the investigating officer’s petition. Goswami said the chargesheet now includes the murder charge and other relevant sections, under which the accused could face life imprisonment or even the death penalty upon conviction. He also urged the government to conduct the trial through a fast-track court.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi said justice would be achieved only when the guilty are punished by the court. He said that if the Chief Minister has repeatedly claimed the case to be one of murder, the chargesheet must contain concrete evidence to support that claim.

Gogoi said that if the SIT has carried out its investigation properly, it should be able to prove the charges during the trial. He added that the Congress would continue to monitor the case and demand justice for Zubeen Garg until the charges are proved and the guilty receive strict punishment.

He also alleged that in several cases involving BJP leaders, FIRs were filed but later dismissed in court. “We want justice in the way it should be delivered,” he said, adding that the party stood with the masses demanding justice for “Zubeen Da”.

Raijor Dal supremo Akhil Gogoi dismissed the chargesheet, calling it a “manifesto” of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the 2026 Assembly elections. He alleged that neither the Chief Investigating Officer nor the Investigating Officer visited the place of occurrence in Singapore.

Akhil Gogoi said an investigation conducted without visiting the site of the incident could never deliver justice. He claimed that the government had decided in advance that it was a murder case, despite what he described as a lack of evidence regarding who committed the crime and why. He further alleged that Singapore authorities had stated there was no foul play involved in Garg’s death.

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi accused the Chief Minister of sensationalising the investigation. He said that even before the SIT report was submitted, the Chief Minister publicly termed the incident a murder, which could have an adverse impact on the legal process.

Lurinjyoti Gogoi said the government’s responsibility was to make the chargesheet foolproof. He added that all those present at the place of occurrence in Singapore should have been brought to Assam for questioning. He also questioned the Chief Minister’s claim that a conspiracy had been going on for eight years, saying Sarma himself had been Chief Minister and Home Minister for the past five years.

Rajya Sabha member Ajit Kumar Bhuyan said he did not have faith in the SIT report. He alleged that the SIT worked under the directions of the Chief Minister and said similar SITs constituted in the past had failed to deliver justice. Bhuyan added that the Chief Minister’s public comments before the filing of the chargesheet had caused distress and reinforced doubts about the investigation.