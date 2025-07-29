BJP flags ‘demographic threat’ in Assam from East Bengal-origin migrants

Guwahati, July 29: The ruling BJP on Monday asserted that “unchecked migration and subsequent aggression by East Bengal-origin Muslims” has resulted in one district after another of Assam falling under the de facto control of infiltrators.

State BJP Media Department convenor Rupam Goswami said that this demographic shift poses a growing linguistic and cultural challenge.

“Since the days of Syed Saadullah, under the guise of ‘Grow More Food’ campaign, a large number of migrants from what was then East Bengal (now Bangladesh) were deliberately settled across Assam. These settlers were granted access to government land, forest areas, and tribal belts, creating a looming threat to the indigenous populace. This aggressive encroachment has severely endangered the demographic integrity of indigenous communities. These infiltrators pose serious challenges to Assam’s religion, language, and identity,” he said.

Goswami said that the Hindu population in Dhubri district increased by a meagre 5,563 (from 3,82,817 to 3,88,380) between 1991 and 2011.

“In sharp contrast, the Muslim population skyrocketed from 9,38,789 to 15,53,023 – a shocking surge of 6,14,234 in just 20 years. In Barpeta district during the same period, the Hindu population declined by 64,963, while the Muslim population rose by 4,21,062. In Bongaigaon, the Hindu population declined by 1,57,685, whereas the Muslim population increased by 1,06,640. This rampant demographic shift has deeply altered the population fabric of Assam. Muslims now constitute 70.74 per cent of the total population in Barpeta, 64.34 per cent in Darrang, 60.31 per cent in Hailakandi, 57.52 per cent in Goalpara, 55.36 per cent in Nagaon, and 52.56 per cent in Morigaon. The same trend is reflected linguistically, with Bengali speakers increasing at the cost of Assamese speakers. In Darrang, Assamese speakers declined by 4,11,781, while Bengali speakers rose by 2,68,224, from 1,82,007 in 1991 to 4,50,233 in 2011. In Morigaon, Bengali speakers increased from 67,001 in 1991 to 2,12,492 in 2011. In Dhubri, Bengali speakers grew from 2,35,594 to 5,76,875 between 1991 and 2011. Similar growth patterns were noted in Nagaon, Goalpara, and Barpeta,” he added.

Terming this “unabated infiltration and aggression” as a grave threat to the existence of Assam’s indigenous communities, the BJP asserted that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has shown determination in confronting this crisis.

“As part of a strategic plan to reclaim indigenous rights, the State government has launched a massive eviction drive to free government lands, forest areas, and water bodies from illegal encroachments. So far, more than 1.2 lakh bighas of land have been successfully reclaimed, signifying a ray of hope for the indigenous people. This is not merely an administrative move. It is a resolute effort to save the soul of the State. The Assam Pradesh BJP wholeheartedly welcomes and applauds the courageous and robust steps taken by Sarma. We also urge the government to intensify this campaign and reclaim every inch of illegally occupied land. The BJP calls upon every indigenous citizen of Assam to extend full support to this ongoing movement for restoration, justice, and survival,” Goswami said.

- By Staff Reporter