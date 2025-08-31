BJP, Congress face off outside Rajiv Bhawan over alleged remarks against PM’s mother

Guwahati, Aug 31: The city witnessed a dramatic political confrontation on Sunday as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers staged a massive protest outside the Congress headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan, in response to alleged derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother.

The protest, which began from Bhangagarh, soon escalated into a face-off when Congress members countered with their own demonstration inside the party office premises in ABC.

It began when a large number of BJP workers, raising slogans of “Down with Congress!”, advanced towards Rajiv Bhawan, demanding an apology from Congress leadership for what they termed as “personal insults and obscene remarks” directed at the Prime Minister and his mother.

One BJP protester said, “A Congress youth leader insulted Narendra Modi’s mother with derogatory remarks. In our country, a mother is considered the highest symbol of respect, and such statements are unacceptable. By not condemning the remarks, leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have shown their complicity. This is not just an insult to the Prime Minister’s mother, but to every mother in India. We are here to protest that humiliation.”

The protests saw heavy sloganeering, with BJP activists accusing the Congress of resorting to personal attacks in the absence of political issues. Meanwhile, Congress leaders and workers, gathered inside Rajiv Bhawan, responded with their own show of strength.

Countering the BJP’s agitation, a Congress supporter remarked, “The BJP talks about a Congress-free India, but the truth is they are afraid of the strength Congress still holds among the people. The Chief Minister spreads lies and plays politics over religion and faith. If Congress was weak, why would BJP workers gather in front of our office to protest? We are confident that in 2026, it will be the Congress that forms the government.”

As the two groups traded slogans — “Down with Congress!” on one side and “Long live Congress!” on the other — the charged atmosphere outside Rajiv Bhawan turned into a political showdown between Assam’s two arch rivals.

Police were deployed at the site to prevent escalation and ensure that the situation remained under control. At the time of writing this report, no major untoward incident was reported from the site.

The political face-off highlights the deepening tensions between the BJP and Congress in Assam ahead of the upcoming state polls in 2026.