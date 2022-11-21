84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

Bike borne miscreants open fire at man in Panjabari

By The Assam Tribune
Bike borne miscreants open fire at man in Panjabari
X

Representation Image 

Guwahati, November 21: A person was allegedly attacked by unidentified men at Panjabari area in Guwahati on Monday, said reports.

According to reports, the person has been identified as the Manager of Purabi Dairy – Ranjit Bora.

Reports further said that the attack took place when Bora was on his way to the bank to deposit money. He was later rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

As per witnesses, the miscreants fled the spot with the money.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.


The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Next Story
Similar Posts
Bike borne miscreants open fire at man in Panjabari

Guwahati, November 21: A person was allegedly attacked by unidentified men at Panjabari area in Guwahati on Monday, said reports.

According to reports, the person has been identified as the Manager of Purabi Dairy – Ranjit Bora.

Reports further said that the attack took place when Bora was on his way to the bank to deposit money. He was later rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

As per witnesses, the miscreants fled the spot with the money.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.


The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Similar Posts
X
X