Bike-borne miscreant snatches gold chain from woman in Guwahati

Guwahati, Sep 6: A woman who was busy cleaning her shop in Guwahati’s Nayanpur area was robbed of her gold chain by a chain snatcher on Wednesday morning.

The miscreant who came in a motorcycle bearing registration number AS-01EH-6078 snatched the chain from the woman’s neck and sped away on his two-wheeler.

Meanwhile, the victim informed that the chain was worth Rs 50,000, she later lodged a complaint at the Dispur police station.

The frequent chain-snatching incidents in Guwahati have created a sense of fear among the residents especially women who are the easy targets of chain snatchers.

Recently, two separate incidents took place in Beltola and Rajdhani area where women were targeted by chain snatchers.