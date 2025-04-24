Bihu committee, Shilpi Samaj seek reconciliation over Bharti row, call for unity

Guwahati, April 24: The Pub Guwahati Bihu Committee and the Shilpi Samaj held a joint press conference on Thursday to address the controversy surrounding artiste Diganta Bharti. The meeting saw the presence of several key figures from both organisations, marking a step toward reconciliation following the events of April 16.

Present on behalf of the Bihu Committee Sammelan were President Bipul Talukdar, General Secretary Simanta Thakuria, and principal advisors Bharali and Sanjeev Lahkar. Representing the Shilpi Samaj were artiste Bharti, cultural figure Rajesh Bhuyan, and other office-bearers.

General Secretary Thakuria acknowledged the unfortunate incident that took place during the Bihu celebration on April 16.

“We held discussions yesterday and reached a firm, collective decision. We deeply regret the events that unfolded that day. It’s time to move forward and restore harmony with our artistes. We must stand united as a community.”

Thakuria emphasised that the Bihu Committee has recognised its shortcomings and is committed to ensuring such incidents do not recur.

Artiste Bharti, who was at the centre of the controversy, also addressed the press, offering his reflections and calling for unity.

“What happened on the 16th was truly unfortunate. I appreciate that the Bihu Committee has expressed regret and taken responsibility. I too express my regret and will be more mindful in the future. We must all work together and uphold mutual respect. I am ready to participate and contribute as before.”

Bharti further clarified the nature of the misunderstanding, saying, “I went to the Bihu event simply as an alohi (guest), as a member of the audience. I was invited on stage by someone, and I obliged. However, I felt hurt by the way I was later asked to step down. I wholeheartedly support the value of traditional attire, and had I been invited as a performer, I would have worn it with respect.”

The Pub Guwahati Bihu Committee also called on the film fraternity to withdraw the FIR filed in connection with the issue. The committee and Shilpi Samaj jointly appealed to the public and content creators to refrain from sharing or promoting divisive content, especially during the Bihu celebrations.

“Let us not let a few unfortunate moments tarnish the spirit of Bihu. We urge everyone to set aside conflict and come together in celebration of our shared heritage,” added Thakuria.

The controversy had unfolded during the Rongali Bihu celebrations on April 16. Attending the event as a member of the audience, Bharti was invited on stage by one of the organisers, only to be later asked to step down for not donning traditional attire — a move that caused public embarrassment. The incident drew sharp criticism from the artist community, who condemned it as a disrespectful act towards a revered cultural figure.