Bihar youth goes missing from Guwahati Railway Station

Guwahati, Nov 30: Amidst the rise in the number of crimes in Guwahati, a youth from Bihar went missing from Guwahati Railway Station.

As per sources, the youth was missing while he was on his way to Bihar from Guwahati.

Meanwhile, unable to trace the youth, the worried family members started circulating a post on social media with the youth's photograph which was captured on CCTV camera. The family members also tagged the Assam Police, Railway authorities, CM Office and Railway Ministry in the social media post amid a desperate call for help to trace the man.

Sources further revealed that despite the family members reaching out to the Government Railway Police (GRP) they did not get a positive response. The last location of the youth's mobile was found to be in Guwahati.



This comes just a few days after a resident of Bihar, Jayvardhan Kumar, was kidnapped and murdered in Guwahati.