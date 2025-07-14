Big fat ‘green’ wedding: Guwahati warms up to eco-friendly nuptials

Sustainability is no longer just a buzzword—it’s a lifestyle and it’s making its way into every corner of modern living, from the way we eat to the way we celebrate.

Now, the green tide is beginning to wash over one of India’s most opulent and excess-laden traditions - the wedding.

In Assam, where ceremonies are steeped in centuries-old customs and rituals, weddings have often come wrapped in plastic and powered by overindulgence.

Disposable décor, garish lighting, single-use water bottles, and obscene quantities of wasted food have long been the norm. But in Guwahati, a quiet revolution is brewing.

A new tribe of eco-conscious couples is stripping away the extravagance and bringing sustainability to the centre stage. Think smaller, riverside ceremonies by the Brahmaputra, brides draped in Muga or Eri silk, and mandaps decked in seasonal flowers sourced from neighbourhood florists instead of plastic petals flown in from afar.

Wedding planners in the city are catching on. A handful now offers “green packages” with recycled paper décor, handwoven table runners, and menus crafted from locally grown produce.

“More and more couples are now choosing eco-friendly wedding themes. One of my clients, getting married later this year, has opted for a minimalist celebration. Instead of a traditional venue that demands heavy décor, they’ve chosen Hatisila Temple in Guwahati, where the natural setting speaks for itself,” said Jayanta Barman, owner of WedCraft Events.

Even the mehndi cones and return gifts are getting an eco-makeover—biodegradable, artisanal, and proudly local.

Echoing Barman’s views, Antara Baruah — owner of Antara’s Creation, a Bangalore-based company that has successfully executed sustainable weddings across Assam — believes Guwahati is more than ready to embrace eco-friendly celebrations.

“Guwahati is the Northeast’s largest metropolis, so of course it’s possible here. Once one couple chooses a sustainable theme, it naturally inspires others — that’s how the idea will gain momentum and acceptance,” said Baruah.









Decor items made with bamboos (Photo: Wedcraft events)





Wishes for a greener “I do”

While some wedding planners and couples are already taking the “green route”, the broader adoption of sustainable practices still faces key hurdles. The biggest challenge, experts say, is a lack of awareness—many couples and families either don’t know about eco-friendly options or assume such weddings are more expensive and complicated to organise.

“We didn’t know much about sustainable weddings when we got married. If someone had told us how small changes—like using reusable décor or cutting down on plastic—could make a difference, we would’ve definitely considered it,” said Ankita Deb Das, who tied the knot in 2024.

Her husband, Rajib Das, echoed the sentiment, “At the time, all we cared about was doing things traditionally and quickly. Looking back, we feel we missed a chance to make our celebration more meaningful.”

Their reflections aren’t rare. Several couples admit that sustainability simply wasn’t on their radar during wedding planning—but say they’d support the trend now.

Despite the benefits, wedding planners acknowledge that many families still prefer conventional setups because they are familiar, tested, and widely accepted.

While couples play a vital role in driving change, experts believe the real shift must begin within the industry itself. Wedding planners, in particular, are seen as key enablers of this movement.

“To bring sustainable weddings into the mainstream, planners must first understand the concept thoroughly and proactively include eco-friendly elements in every event. Clients don’t always come to us with this idea—most don’t even know it’s an option. But once introduced, they’re often enthusiastic and eager to embrace it,” said Antara.









Ideas for an eco-friendly wedding





Planting the seeds of change

Guwahati may not yet have the scale of eco-wedding infrastructure seen in cities like Delhi or Bengaluru, but the intent is clearly taking root — and that, as many believe, is half the battle won.

“Sustainable weddings are slowly finding acceptance here, but there’s still a long way to go in terms of awareness,” said Jayanta Barman, owner of WedCraft Events.

Barman pointed out that one of the biggest logistical challenges lies in venue availability. The city’s limited number of wedding venues and their packed schedules often leave little room for planners to experiment with eco-friendly or customised décor.

“During peak wedding season, when multiple events are booked back-to-back at venues like Vivanta or Bhabendralay, there’s hardly any time to reset the space. In many cases, the décor from a previous wedding remains largely untouched for the next one,” he said.

According to him, many couples interested in sustainable weddings now opt for open-air venues on the outskirts of Guwahati, where there’s more flexibility and creative freedom.

As for budgets, Barman said sustainability doesn’t always mean higher costs — it all depends on how it’s executed.

“If a couple chooses exclusive elements like organic catering, customised handmade décor, or premium eco-friendly materials, costs can go up. But it can also be incredibly cost-effective if they embrace minimalism, use local resources, and repurpose creatively,” he informs.

Wedding planners, he added, can play a vital role in nudging the industry towards a greener future. Even small steps — replacing plastic water bottles with refill stations, switching to LED lighting, or promoting digital invitations — can trigger curiosity and conversations among guests and clients alike.

Ultimately, sustainable weddings aren’t about getting everything perfect. They’re about making mindful choices.

And as awareness grows, what was once dismissed as a niche or elite idea could soon become a natural part of how Assam celebrates love.









A set up adorn with reusable items. (Photo: Antara's Creation)







