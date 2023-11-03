Bhutan King lands in Guwahati, Assam CM receives at airport

Guwahati, Nov 3: Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk, accompanied by his wife, Queen Pema Jetsun and their two sons, arrives in Assam, Guwahati, on Friday.

King Wangchuk and his family landed at Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport and were received by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with other officials and dignitaries.

The royal family will be visiting the Kamakhya Temple atop Nilachal Hill in the city and later will hold an interaction session with people of the Bhutanese community at a hotel in Guwahati.



Furthermore, the King will attend a dinner that will be hosted by Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria in his honour later today.

Moreover, the King is also scheduled to attend various programmes and will visit Kaziranga National Park.







