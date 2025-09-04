‘Bhupenda Uncut’: 26-yr-old documentary on Hazarika set for Guwahati premiere Sept 7

Guwahati, Sept 4: The trailer of the documentary Bhupenda Uncut produced and directed by Bobbeeta Sharma was released at an event at Gauhati Press Club on Wednesday.

It will be premiered in Anuradha Cinema at 10.30 am on September 7. There will also be a regular night show in his birthday week from September 7 onwards.

The documentary which was shot 26 years ago included details about the life and philosophy of Dr Bhupen Hazarika. The documentary has been prepared as a tribute on the occasion of birth centenary of the legend.

The documentary’s executive producer is Chinmoy Sharma with Ravindra Badgaiyan serving as editor and creative director, while the camera is handled by Chinmoy Sharma.

“Bhupenda Uncut is a candid camera first person account of Assam’s legendary singer-musical maestro Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika while he was on a visit to England in 1999 to participate in a cultural programme organized by the Assam Medical College Doctors Alumni Group,” stated a press release.

“In this documentary Bhupenda, as he is fondly referred to by all, spoke at length about his childhood – the influence and interaction with cultural stalwarts like Jyoti Prasad Agarwala the pioneer of Assamese cinema, his pursuit of higher studies in New York, how he met his wife Priyamvada Patel – the dynamics of their relationship as well as his philosophy and ideology. In these candid moments, Bhupenda also recited a few of his poetry some of which we believe have not yet been published,” added the release.





By

Staff Reporter















