Bhupen Borah summoned for questioning on March 12 in Guwahati

Guwahati, Mar 11: The Assam State Congress president, Bhupen Borah, has been summoned by the CID for the third time in connection with alleged rule violations during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Guwahati on January 23.

As per sources, Borah has been summoned to appear before the CID police station in Ulubari, Guwahati, on March 12 at 11:30 AM.



The interrogation pertains to damage to public property during the Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam.



It may be mentioned that Borah had previously missed CID summons on February 23, March 2, and March 5.

