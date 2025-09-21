Bhogeswar Baruah Stadium to remain open overnight for Zubeen Garg’s mourners: CM

Guwahati, Sept 21: As tens of thousands of grieving fans thronged Sarusajai on Sunday to bid a final farewell to cultural icon Zubeen Garg, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the Bhogeswar Baruah Stadium would remain open through the night to accommodate mourners.

He said the mortal remains of the beloved cultural icon would also be kept at the stadium on Monday to give more people a chance to pay their respects.

“More and more people wish to see our beloved Zubeen one last time, and we deeply understand these sentiments. Therefore, Bhogeswar Baruah Stadium will remain open throughout the night today for the public to pay their respects to Zubeen. Tomorrow also, the mortal remains of Zubeen will be kept at Sarusajai for people to offer their homage,” Sarma posted on the microblogging website.

The Chief Minister also visited Hatimura in Sonapur to inspect the proposed site for Zubeen’s Samadhi Kshetra.

Earlier in the day, Zubeen’s body was brought to his Kahilipara residence, where family members offered their last tributes, before being taken to Sarusajai for the public homage.

The singer passed away in Singapore on September 19, leaving behind his family, admirers, and Assam’s cultural fraternity in mourning.

His body arrived in Guwahati around 7 am on Sunday, after being flown from Singapore to Delhi late Saturday night and then onward to Assam in the early hours.

By dawn, long queues had formed outside Sarusajai. Admirers carrying gamosas, flowers, and cut-outs of the singer waited patiently under the blazing sun. Inside the stadium, arrangements ensured a steady flow of visitors, every corner echoing the extraordinary bond Zubeen shared with his fans.

Many had travelled from far-flung corners of Assam, underlining the singer’s unmatched legacy as a voice that united generations.