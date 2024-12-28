Bharalu River cleanup: Community and GMC join hands for a change

Guwahati, Dec 28: Save Bharalu (Bharalu Bachao) Abhiyan today hosted a unique community program, ‘Jabor Butolu Ahok,' at Katahbari combining environmental awareness with a profound spiritual message.

This event marked the fourth awareness drive in the region, stated a press note released by the Abhiyan.

During the event, president of the organization Dr RN Mazumder made an earnest appeal to the local community to stop dumping waste into the river and urged them to work with the GMC to resolve the issue of providing dustbins in the area and impress upon GMC authority to regularize door-to-door collection of garbage, the practice being absent as of now.

As a step forward, SBA announced the provision of 10 garbage bins initially upon the community's commitment to maintaining them.

IGP CID Moidul Islam Mandal, captivated the audience by intertwining religious teachings with practical insights. Quoting from the Holy Quran and other religious scriptures, he underscored the importance of cleanliness at homes, public spaces, and particularly the banks of the Mora Bharalu river.

A team of workers, led by GMC officer for the ward also joined the event and initiated an on-the-spot clean-up of the area.

The cleaning and public awareness programme commenced at 7:30 am, with active participation from local members, including general secretary Nav Sharma, Satya Ranjan Baruah, Atul Burman, Bipul Gogoi, Krishnendu Roy and others.