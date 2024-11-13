Bharalu: Once a River now a dumping site

Guwahati, Nov 13: The Bharalu River, which was once a beautiful river with clean water where people used to swim and do fishing, has now turned into one of the most polluted rivers in the country, and in fact, the river now looks just like a dirty drain. Only strong action by the government can restore the old glory of the river, and if the government wishes, it can even be turned into an alternative transportation route to deal with severe traffic congestion in Guwahati.

Col Ramendra Kumar Choudhury (Retd), who grew up near the river, recalled that in their childhood, they used to swim in Bharalu. Fishing in the river was very common, and even big boats carrying essential items used to ply on the river. However, the river's water started becoming oily after the Guwahati Refinery was set up, and fish started dying, and now no one can think of getting into the river, let alone swimming. The river is encroached upon, and some stretches of the river become too narrow, and at stretches, even sewerage lines are connected to the river.

Official sources told The Assam Tribune that only strong action by the government can restore the old glory of the river. Sources said that the river water is now so toxic that no fish can survive in it. The water of the river has turned black.

Sources said that many people are connecting their sewerage lines to the river, and numerous unauthorized drains are connected directly to the river. The river has been turned into the main drainage channel of Guwahati. Some hospitals also dump their untreated waste on the river, making it more toxic. People even linked their septic tanks directly to the Bharalu.

"Dr. Bhupen Hazarika often recalled swimming in the Bharalu River during his childhood. But no one can dare to take a plunge on the river now," sources admitted and said that if some urgent steps are not taken now, the situation will become worse in the days to come. The people living near the river often complain of a foul smell, and a few families who can afford, have already shifted to other places, while those who cannot afford alternative arrangements have to bear the foul smell.

Landslides also affect the river as the silts are deposited on the riverbed. There is a need for proper dredging of the river, and strong action should be taken against the persons who dump sewerage and even garbage on the river, sources admitted.

Sources also admitted that if Bharalu is cleaned with a proper scientific approach, it can be turned into a tourist spot. Plying speedboats on the river can also improve the transportation system within the city.

By-

R Dutta Choudhury