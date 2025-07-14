Beyond borrowing: How Guwahati's libraries are turning into exam war rooms

Libraries have long stood as quiet custodians of knowledge—dusty tomes, hushed aisles, and timeless wisdom tucked between pages. But in today’s digital age when knowledge flickers on screens and is accessed with a swipe, these solemn spaces are finding a new lease of life.

Gone are the days when libraries were simply havens for bookworms and literature lovers. Today, they're abuzz with the quiet energy of ambition. In Guwahati, libraries are emerging as the unlikely sanctuaries for a new generation - competitive exam aspirants.

From NEET to APSC and UPSC, young minds are huddled over textbooks and laptops, diligently revising MCQs, poring over notes, and chasing dreams of government service or a medical seat.

One such hub is the Guwahati District Library, a decades-old institution now pulsing with youthful determination.

"The library is full of students preparing for various competitive exams. Many spend hours here—sometimes the whole day. I recall one NEET aspirant who insisted on studying here instead of at home because of the constant noise from a younger sibling. This place became his safe zone," says librarian Hiren Kalita.

The scene is echoed across Guwahati’s academic landmarks like Gauhati University (GU) and Cotton University. Himanchal Dutta, a GU student, speaks of a growing trend among seniors.

“A lot of them rent rooms near campus just to be close to the library. They’re here from morning till closing time, day after day.”

Cotton University student Abhijnan Barhoi has a similar story. “In my five years here, the library has been my second home. It spared me the trouble of travelling elsewhere, and with extended hours—opens till 10 pm on weekdays and till 5 pm on weekends—it gave me the time and space I needed,” he says.

Demand drives extensions

The demand is so high that library staff often struggle to shut down for the day, as aspirants regularly plead for extra time. “Catering to their requests, we’ve extended the operating hours of the Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Library near Handique College,” said Hiren Kalita.

At IIT-Guwahati, where the central library operates 24x7, even securing a good seat has become competitive. Monali Sharma, a PhD scholar at the institute, noted the quiet rush for coveted study spots. “The environment and infrastructure are so conducive that students often leave their belongings behind to ‘reserve’ the best seats. It’s an unspoken rule,” she observed.

Some believe this surge in aspirants—particularly those preparing for competitive exams—have actually spurred a gradual upgrade in library infrastructure.

Megharjun Kalita, a student at Cotton University, shared his observations from the city’s District Library. “I’ve been visiting it since school, and over the years, the place has transformed. On my last visit, I even saw new ACs being installed,” he said.

He added that the public library serves as an accessible resource for aspirants who are not enrolled in local colleges and can’t use campus libraries. “It’s also a lifeline for students from modest backgrounds who can’t afford the fees charged by private reading rooms,” Megharjun said.

Private spaces rise

This quiet revolution isn’t limited to public libraries alone. Private reading rooms across Guwahati are also witnessing a noticeable uptick in footfall—driven largely by competitive exam aspirants seeking comfort, convenience, and quiet.

Many students prefer private libraries simply to avoid the traffic congestion around Dighalipukhuri, where the District Library is located.

“It saves me more time to study here than getting stuck in traffic near the District Library. With the ongoing flyover construction, it’s a nightmare to reach there. I’d rather use the facilities here,” said APSC aspirant Asha Boro.

Unlike public libraries, private ones offer round-the-clock access—open 24 hours a day, seven days a week—catering to students who thrive in disciplined, distraction-free zones.

“I’ve come all the way from Sivasagar. I’ve enrolled in a few offline test series here and study at this library regularly. It helps that it’s open all the time. I have no time to waste,” said NEET aspirant Sherin Rahman.

Apart from accessibility, private libraries also appeal to aspirants for their added conveniences—security, personal cubicles, and clean washrooms, to name a few.

“We have lockers, dedicated cubicles, and secure access. There’s no fear of belongings being stolen or misplaced. We enter using cards linked to our biometric profiles. It’s safe and efficient,” Boro added.

Learning in layers

City resident and PhD scholar Anidrita Saikia sees the growing crowd of aspirants in libraries as a reflection of not just career ambitions, but also the evolving urban landscape. To her, it signals a mix of aspiration, inadequate study spaces at home, and the rise of private libraries filling that void.

“There seems to be an import of the Karol Bagh and Old Rajinder Nagar (ORN) culture in Guwahati. Students are now flocking to private, 24-hour libraries so they can study uninterrupted and focus solely on clearing their exams,” she said, referring to Delhi’s famed coaching hubs.

Sandeep Kumar, a Bihar civil service aspirant living and working in Guwahati, echoed that thought. For him, the variety of options available—free public spaces and paid private ones—are symbolic of how life works.

“Private libraries offer unlimited access for a fee. Public libraries offer limited access, but at no cost. It’s up to the aspirant to be disciplined—to put in the hours, wherever they study. Life doesn’t always give us everything we want, but often, it gives us enough. It’s on us to make the most of it,” he said.

He also highlighted the value of peer presence—a silent motivator shared by many others, including Barhoi, Dutta, Sharma, and fellow library-goers who agree that just being among others who are studying makes one more focused and determined.

Back at the District Library, librarian Kalita watches over a sea of aspirants—some nose-deep in books, others lost in thought.

“Libraries are sacred spaces. There’s something about being surrounded by shelves filled with books, with people around you quietly reading. Wouldn’t you, too, feel inspired to read?” he reflected.