Before meji burns: How Magh Bihu finds its way into Guwahati homes

Though often less talked about, one of the most anticipated rituals of Magh Bihu, especially for city dwellers, is the festive hunt for feast essentials. From the first week of the New Year, Guwahati’s streets and bazaars come alive with small, often temporary kiosks, each brimming with Magh Bihu staples meant to lure eager buyers. From seera and laaru to til, bora saul, akhoi and sunga’r doi, the spread is as eclectic as it is irresistible.

This is the time of year when Guwahati’s city folk are spoilt for choice. Whether at the ever-bustling Ganeshguri bazaar or along footpaths skirting the city’s major shopping hubs, every essential is on offer, provided one is willing to browse, compare and occasionally bargain for the right price.

This vibrant shopping ritual, however, remains largely an urban phenomenon. In rural Assam, Bhogali unfolds very differently, where feast essentials are rarely bought and are instead prepared and shared within communities, preserving age-old traditions of collective celebration.









As the city expands and time becomes a luxury, many residents now prefer picking up their Bihu essentials from these pop-up stalls ahead of the festivities.

For vendors arriving from across the state, the season offers a vital livelihood boost. As many of them put it, Bihu marks the peak of their business year.

With just a day to go for Assam’s senehor Bhogali Bihu, shops and kiosks across Guwahati have been decked out with a wide range of essentials for the celebrations, including liquid gur, seera, doi, sungapitha, bora saul and more.

Take Khanapara, for instance. A stroll along the road leading to the Inter-State Bus Terminus reveals rows of bustling stalls and kiosks, all vying for the attention of eager shoppers.

Pulak Barua, a vendor at one such stall in Khanapara, said the Bihu season brings their biggest earnings.

“We source these items from across the state, giving contracts to people in village areas to procure them. We do get orders for weddings and other occasions, but it is during Magh and Bohag Bihu that our business truly thrives. This is when we see the biggest crowds and make the most profit,” he said.

Echoing this, Jyotish Baishya from Rangia pointed out the contrast between village and city demand.

“In villages, everyone comes together to make pithas and laarus, so there is no need to place contracts. In the city, people are busy and often lack the space or the know-how to make pithas themselves. Preparing the base requires skill. You cannot simply grind bora saul in a mixer, or it will not have the right stickiness. That is why many prefer to order from us,” he explained.

Jonmoni Basumatary, a member of a Self-Help Group (SHG) in Ganeshpara, said demand for traditional food items extends beyond the festive season.

“We receive offline orders throughout the year; for weddings, annaprasana, and small gatherings. Our team of 10 either sells directly or through Self-Help Groups. This year, we have set up a stall at a GMC-designated spot in Ganeshpara under the SHG,” she said.













She adds, “While we earn the most during Bihu, our work continues round the year. People contact us for orders, which we deliver. Four of us handle the pitha-making, while the others help with preparation and sales. Our aim is to keep our culture intact.”

Every Magh Bihu, these lively markets and dedicated vendors ensure the festival’s spirit reaches every household, even in the busiest corners of the city.

Through their efforts, traditional delicacies like pithas and laroos continue to bring families together, preserving age-old customs and reinforcing a shared sense of community.

In a city that rarely slows down, the warmth, flavours and joy of Bihu stand as a gentle reminder of Assam’s rich cultural heritage, kept alive, one festive bite at a time.













