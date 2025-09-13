BBCI & GMC launch cancer screening project in Fatasil Ambari, Guwahati's high-risk zone

Guwahati, Sept 13: As part of the effort to address the growing cancer burden in Guwahati, the Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), in collaboration with the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), has launched a comprehensive ‘Cancer Screening, Awareness and Risk Factor Assessment Project’ at Fatasil Ambari, an area reported to have one of the highest cancer cases in the city.

According to Census 2011, the Kamrup Metropolitan district recorded 188.5 cancer cases per lakh population. However, Fatasil Ambari showed a staggering 370 cancer cases per lakh population (out of 2,962 residents), nearly double the district average. This alarming trend has necessitated immediate community-focused interventions, BBCI officials said.

The first health camp under the project was organized at Dr Ambedkar Community Hall, Fatasil GMC New Colony, targeting both sanitation workers and the local community.

The programme was inaugurated in the presence of GMC Commissioner Dr MS Lakshmi Priya, BBCI Director Dr BB Borthakur, Deputy Director (Projects and Administration) of BBCI Dr Ashok Kumar Das, GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania, and local ward councillors Mukul Kalita and Gopal Mandal.

Speaking at the event, Dr Borthakur emphasized the significance of early screening and awareness in cancer prevention. “The cancer footfall in Fatasil Ambari is higher compared to other areas of Guwahati. This initiative is aimed at early screening, timely detection, and spreading awareness about cancer-causing risk factors. It is the need of the hour to safeguard the health of our people,” he said.

During the camp, 106 individuals were screened by the BBCI oral cancer team, and six participants were found with suspicious lesions suggestive of oral cancer. They have been referred to BBCI for confirmatory investigations and appropriate treatment.

The project, designed as a continued intervention, will involve doctors and researchers from BBCI conducting in-depth studies on community knowledge, attitudes, and practices related to cancer. The data collected is expected to help in formulating targeted prevention strategies and stronger public health measures for high-risk populations.

