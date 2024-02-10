Basistha Police crackdown on illegal use of sirens: Nine high-profile vehicles seized in Guwahati

Guwahati, Feb 10: In a recent operation, the Basistha Police in Guwahati seized nine vehicles found to be illegally equipped with sirens and warning signs. The seized vehicles belonged to high-profile individuals, including businessmen, contractors, and a CID official.

Sources revealed that all nine vehicles were being driven by the owners' sons, who are currently enrolled in prestigious colleges and universities in Guwahati. This discovery comes in the wake of the recent confession by Arin Kataki, a 20-year-old BA/LLB student, apprehended in connection with a hit-and-run incident.

The police, acting on Kataki's confession, successfully located a concealed Scorpio (Black) with the registration number AS01FF 05555 in a garage at Six Mile. Notably, the vehicle bore markings reading "Govt. Of Assam," introducing an unexpected element to the ongoing investigation.

The hit-and-run case, which resulted in the tragic death of 54-year-old Narabahadur Thapa near Nalapara on NH-27, prompted the Basistha Police to register a case (No. 62/24) under sections 279/304(A) IPC. Investigations revealed that the suspect's vehicle resembled a police vehicle, with red/green lights and a siren, causing confusion for law enforcement.

The vehicle led to the arrest of Arin Kataki, who now faces legal consequences for his involvement in the case. It was also disclosed that Kataki’s father, an Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) under the state government, owns private vehicles marked "Govt of Assam.”

Meanwhile, the case sheds light on the misuse of signalling devices and raises questions about the involvement of influential figures in such practices.




