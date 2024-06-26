Basistha Assault Case: Four police officials reserve closed

Guwahati, June 26: At least four police officials were reserve closed on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in the physical assault of two youths and a woman in Guwahati’s Basistha area.

According to sources, the accused police officials have been identified as Parag Barman, Dhyanjyoti Tamuli, Tirtha Deka, and Kalpajyoti Neog, all posted at Basistha Police Station.

All of them are reserve closed for the sake of departmental inquiry into their alleged involvement in physically assaulting three people, which resulted in the fracture of both legs of one youth, the breakage of another youth’s fingers, and further attacking a woman.

Notably, the police officials were bathing in the Basistha River and were in an inebriated state on Monday evening. Later, they saw a youth and thrashed him, fracturing both his legs.

