Bajali Corruption: CID arrests ASI Sasanka Das

Guwahati, Sep 14: The criminal investigation department (CID) in Assam have arrested yet another police officer in connection with the Bajali police corruption case.

According to reports, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Patacharkuchi police station, Sasanka Das has been arrested in connection with the case.

It may be mentioned that ever since the incident came to light Sasanka Das was named as an accused earlier this month.

Following the arrest of the ASI, the CID team headed out to conduct an operation at the residence of former Bajali ASP Gayatri Sonowal’s sister-in-law in the Beltola area of Guwahati.