Bagurumba Dwhou turns Sarusajai stadium into a grand canvas of Bodo culture

Guwahati, Jan 18: The grand cultural spectacle Bagurumba Dwhou 2026 unfolded at Sarusajai Stadium on Saturday evening, transforming the arena into a vibrant celebration of Bodo heritage as nearly 10,000 artistes came together in a synchronised mass performance.

Drawing participants from 81 Assembly constituencies across 23 districts, the 17-minute Bagurumba presentation stood out as a powerful symbol of peace, unity and cultural resurgence in Assam.

Addressing the gathering after the performance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the flourishing of Bagurumba on such a grand platform reflected the deeper impact of the Bodo Peace Accord of 2020, which, he noted, had brought an end to years of conflict and restored trust in Bodoland and Assam.

“There was a time when Assam witnessed bloodshed every day. Today, the State is being painted in the mesmerising colours of its rich culture. The sounds of bullets have been replaced by the soulful tunes of kham and siphung,” Modi said, adding that where curfews and unrest once prevailed, music and Bagurumba now flourished.

He described this transformation as an achievement not only for Assam but for the entire nation.

The Prime Minister said Bagurumba Dwhou was not merely a festival but a medium to honour the rich Bodo tradition and remember towering figures of the community who contributed to social reform, cultural renaissance and political awakening.

He recalled personalities such as Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma, Rupnath Brahma, Satish Chandra Basumatary, Moradam Brahma and Kanakeswar Narzary.

Highlighting the role of youth in sustaining peace and progress, Modi said thousands of young people had chosen the path of harmony after the peace accord, with the government supporting their rehabilitation and providing financial assistance to help them start anew.

He said the impact was visible in Bodo youth emerging as cultural ambassadors, excelling in sports and contributing confidently to Assam’s growth story.

Referring to development, Modi said the “double-engine government” at the Centre and in the State had worked to bridge distances between Assam and Delhi and within the State itself, with improved roads and highways opening up previously inaccessible areas.

On the political front, during his second visit to the election-bound State within a month, the Prime Minister criticised the Congress, accusing it of fostering instability in Assam for political gains and keeping the region cut off from the mainstream.

He claimed the BJP governments were now undoing that damage through peace and development.

Thousands of spectators from across Assam gathered at Sarusajai Stadium, which was decorated with elements of Bodo cultural heritage.

Cultural troupes representing various Assamese communities welcomed the Prime Minister both at the venue and earlier at the airport, while traditional performances lined the route of his convoy.

Ahead of the main Bagurumba presentation, Bodo artistes performed songs accompanied by traditional instruments, followed by a brief laser show. Among those present were Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita, BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary and Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary.

The Prime Minister also paid floral tributes to Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwalla on the occasion of Shilpi Divas and was presented with traditional Bodo honours during the programme.

Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor at Kaliabor on Sunday.